DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been arrested in a string of crashes that happened Wednesday evening.

Janavis Rashawn Perry, 31, was found in the Brier Creek area around 1 a.m. on Thursday and taken into custody by Raleigh police and Wake County deputies, Durham police said.

Perry was booked in the Wake County Jail and charged with the following charges:

Assault on a law enforcement officer,

Breaking or entering a motor vehicle,

Attempted larceny,

Three counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle,

Three counts of selling cocaine,

Three counts of delivering cocaine,

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine,

Two counts of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and

Hit/run failing to stop at the scene when there was property damage.

He received a $437,000 secured bond.

It all started around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man with active warrants, Durham police said. As the suspect attempted to drive away, he struck an unmarked police car and caused the door of the car to strike the officer’s leg, according to police. Officers tried to pursue the suspect in his car, but the chase was eventually terminated.

EMS responded and treated the officer on the scene. Their injury was considered minor, police said.

In all, police said the man was in four crashes. At one point, he got out of his car and forced another driver out of a pickup truck, Durham police said.