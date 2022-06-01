DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 20 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office and police said they arrested the man without further incident. The responding officers were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warmbrod was charged with assault on a government official/employee and injury to real property. He was booked into the Durham County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond. Warmbrod’s court date is scheduled for June 7.

Durham County General Services is currently working on cost estimates to repair the damage to the building.