Durham man charged with killing 3 in Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY/WNCN) — Three people were found shot to death inside a Burlington apartment Sunday night just after 8 p.m. and a Durham man is charged in their deaths.

Officers say they were led to the apartment after a 911 call about a shooting on Perry Circle. Once on the scene, officers found three victims dead from gunshot wounds.

The shootings are not believed to have been random and at least one of the victims knew the shooter, police said. Police identified the suspected shooter on Monday morning as 26-year-old Hyquan Johan Parker, who has a last known address of E. Geer Street.

Officers said they believe Parker had been in the apartment earlier in the day. At least one person who called 911 was able to provide a description of the suspect and a direction the suspect ran away from the scene. Shortly after the shooting, an officer with the Burlington Police Department detained an individual near the scene. It’s not clear at this time if that person was Parker or someone else.

Parker was charged Monday morning with three counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say they are not releasing further information at this time. Police say the identities of the three people found dead will be released once positive identification has been made and families have been notified.

Parker is being held in the Alamance County Jail on a $3 million bond.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now