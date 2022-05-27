HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported they’ve made an arrest on Friday in a string of convenience store break-ins.

OCSO said Richard Carlton Neverson, 62, was linked to the breaking and entering of several convenience stores and the subsequent larceny of Newport cigarettes. Law enforcement from four other agencies also plan to file charges against Neverson for similar thefts, the OCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the first Orange County incident happened on December 5, 2021. Neverson is accused of breaking the glass door of a convenience store with a rock and entering the business carrying a trash bag. Investigators said Neverson then stole Newport cigarettes.

The OCSO said Neverson did the same thing at two other Orange County stores and similar businesses in Person County, Durham County, Cary, and Morrisville over the past four months.

Investigators said the suspect usually wore a mask or a gaiter. Video footage from the stores recorded a Jeep Liberty or similar vehicle leaving the area after the larcenies, OCSO said.

Investigator Kevin Stewart coordinated with investigators at the other agencies and used the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to identify Neverson as a suspect. Stewart also used another tool, LInX Carolinas. It’s an information-sharing network that helps investigators analyze and share information.

The OCSO said Stewart got a strong lead in the case when Neverson broke into a store in Cary without a mask. Security footage images matched known photos of Neverson.

Neverson was placed in custody at Orange County Detention Center under a $66,000 bond. His 25 charges currently include multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

If anyone has information about other crimes Neverson may be involved in is asked to contact Stewart at (919) 245-2925.