Durham man faces 26 years in prison for rape of 9-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was convicted Tuesday following a three-year-long investigation of statutory rape with a child. He faces 26 years in prison.

Francisco Alvarado, 37, was found guilty of raping a nine-year-old in 2018. He was charged with indecent liberties with a child and of statutory rape of a child by an adult. Both are Class F felonies and Class B1 felonies, respectively.

The verdict comes following a three-year-long waiting period following an arrest and a two-week trial in Durham County Superior Court.

According to Assistant District Attorney Brooks Stone, he confirmed and proved Alvarado raped his partner’s daughter on Sept. 4, 2018.

Evidence introduced during the trial included significant injuries suffered by the victim, male DNA collected from the victim, and grocery store surveillance footage showing Alvarado buying the child candy around the time of the assault, a press release said.

“In many child sexual abuse cases, it is common that victims do not suffer apparent injuries and do not immediately report the assault due to fear or manipulation,” Stone said in the press release. “In this case, the defendant was not able to hide what he had done. The Durham DA’s Office thanks the victim and her mother for coming forward and for their brave testimony in such a sensitive case. We hope this verdict provides some measure of comfort to them and assures other survivors of sexual assault that our office is here to support you.”

After the assault, Alvarado fled to Ohio, where he was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service approximately one week later.

According to a press release, the State called 19 witnesses to testify, including the victim, her mother, their pastor, medical professionals, forensic experts and law enforcement.

Alvarado will be placed on the sex offender registry for life.