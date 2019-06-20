Durham man faces 50+ charges for possessing child porn, warrants show

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man faces more than 50 sexual exploitation of a child charges after the sheriff’s office said he was in possession of child pornography.

Philip Stephen Stallings, 40, was arrested Wednesday by a Durham County sheriff’s deputy after an investigation revealed he possessed images and videos of children engaging in graphic sexual acts, warrants show.

He was charged with 28 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 28 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of cyberstalking.

He received a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court the morning of July 10.

Court documents state more warrants could be forthcoming.

