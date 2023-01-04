DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week.

Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the shooting does not appear to be random.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.