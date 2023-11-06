DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Nov. 3, a Durham man was sentenced to six life terms in prison for crimes involving human trafficking.

In March 2022, the Durham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old Chester Wallace on human trafficking charges following a long-term investigation.

According to police, Wallace was charged with three counts of human trafficking and one count of first-degree kidnapping. He was held in the Durham County Jail and given a $10 million bond.

In July, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, threats of force, fraud, coercion, five counts of using force, threats of force and coercion to cause five victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

The victims, all women, have been offered continued resources, investigators say.

In addition to prison time, Wallace was ordered to pay restitution amounting to $68,000. A hearing to determine additional restitution will be held on Nov. 14.