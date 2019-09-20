Durham man shot teen girl and man less than a week apart, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting two people in two separate incidents during the past two weeks, police say.

The U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force located the man – Savon Dunston, 18, of Durham – in Chapel Hill. Investigators confiscated several firearms during the arrest.

Police say Dunston is charged with shooting a 17-year-old woman in the 3600 block of Wiggins Street on September 8. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim and Dunston are acquaintances, according to investigators.

Six days later, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Dunston has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

