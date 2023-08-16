DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man wanted in a string of crimes that include two shootings was arrested Tuesday night, police said.

Luis Alexander Espinosa-Cortez, 24, was wanted for the shootings on July 20 in the 2000 block of House Avenue that left a 15-year-old girl injured, and a July 25 incident in the 1700 block of Cheek Road where a man and a woman were shot, according to police.

All three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both shootings were domestic in nature.

Espinosa-Cortez is charged with the following:

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

Two counts of discharging a barrel weapon into an occupied dwelling

Injury to personal property

Injury to real property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Going armed to the terror of the public

He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.