Durham man wanted in August murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in an August murder.

Joel Bryan McDonald is charged in the August 15 shooting death of Robert Darnell Taylor Jr. on University Drive.

Police say McDonald is not currently in custody.

Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of University Drive and Hill Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two men who had been shot.

Taylor Jr., 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators say Taylor was driving on University Drive when shots were fired at his vehicle from the occupant(s) of a passing vehicle.

Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

