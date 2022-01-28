Durham man who plowed SUV into semi-truck had cocaine, marijuana in his system, court docs say

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – A man who plowed his SUV into the back of a semi-truck in Durham at nearly 80 mph had drugs in his system at the time, a Durham search warrant says.

On Dec. 6, a police report says Pedro Pablo Lopez, 35, was driving eastbound on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard in a 2004 Toyota Highlander.

Officers already in the area said they saw Lopez speed past the intersection at Garrett Road. Seconds later they said they heard a loud crash.

Police discovered Lopez had been traveling at 78 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when he hit the back of a semi-truck, court documents say.

The semi was traveling 25 miles per hour. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

“The 2004 Highlander suffered catastrophic damage and was almost destroyed by the impact,” the search warrant says.

Lopez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital staff told police they detected cocaine and marijuana in Lopez’s blood, according to court documents.

Police investigated him for reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, and driving while impaired.

Lopez’s current condition is unknown.