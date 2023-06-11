DURHAM N.C. – A Durham activist is calling on community members to focus on solutions to crime as youth offenses and shootings are up.

Minister and activist Paul Scott says his heart is heavy leading up to Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating freedom from slavery.

“If we really want to celebrate freedom, let’s make our let’s make it so our young people aren’t afraid to walk the streets,” Scott said.

The city has had multiple high-profile shootings involving minors this year.

A February shooting near Hillside high school killed one teenager and injured another.

In April, a 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot inside a trailer that days later went up in flames.

In a separate case, police charged two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old with 2nd degree murder in a March homicide.

Latest Durham Police crime statistics, as of June 3 this year, show there have been 403 shootings so far, with 78 people shot. Although there has been an uptick in both homicides and rapes in Durham compared to the same time last year, aggravated assaults and robberies have decreased.

Scott says he’s tired of seeing those stories and statistics.

“Let’s have a better conversation and let’s focus on the problem that nobody wants to talk about,” Scott said. “Answer the question that no one wants to talk about. Why are young black men killing other young black men?”

He’s calling on community leaders and locals alike to take this time and talk about new ways to reach those at risk.

“There are many solutions,” Scott said.

One solution Scott started last year was to hand out books to kids and teens in neighborhoods affected by gun violence. He says so far, he’s distributed 1,500 books.

“Not only 1,500 books but 1,500 conversations,” Scott said. “The conversation is not going to start in City Hall. The conversation should be had on the street by engaging the youth.”

Police Chief Patrice Andrews said after the first quarter crime report last month that alternative outlets for city youth is one way to keep kids out of trouble.

“It’s giving our kids something to do,” Andrews said. “It’s providing them with maybe something that they’re not receiving at home, but it’s also being able to address what’s happening at home.”