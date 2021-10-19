Durham murder victim’s ex-boyfriend speaks out: ‘I don’t want his case to go cold’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –The loved one of a man stabbed and beaten to death in a Durham home this summer is seeking answers as the case remains unsolved.

Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera, 36, who was best known as Andres, was found stabbed and beaten to death in his home on Charles Street on July 1.

Durham police recently told CBS 17 the investigation is still active and they could not provide any further information.

Usvaldo Martinez Carrillo is Mosquera’s ex-boyfriend and he is calling on anyone with any information about what happened to come forward.

“He was a great person, I really do miss him, he was my everything,” Carrillo said. “Right now, I feel like I’m empty from the inside. He was a person who was always trying to push me to go to nursing school and he was my support in everything.”

Carrillo said he got a call from Mosquera’s loved ones in Colombia on July 1.

“I received a call from Colombia, and they were asking if I knew anything about Andres, that’s when I found out they were looking for him,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo said he and another friend went to Mosquera’s home to check on him and that’s when they found him dead in the bedroom.

“It’s just hard to think about the whole thing that I saw,” Carrillo said.

The autopsy CBS 17 obtained showed that Mosquera’s face was beaten and he was stabbed or slashed more than 35 times. The report said he had cuts on his neck, torso, arms, and legs.

“I just think to myself, ‘who would do that?'” Carrillo said.

In August, Durham police released a surveillance video that showed the last time Mosquera was seen alive.

It showed Mosquera walking into his home about 11 p.m. on June 30 with an unidentified man.

Police said this man left an hour and a half later and they think he stole Mosquera’s pickup truck, which was later found abandoned on I-540 near exit 64 in Knightdale.

“It can be very dangerous to have someone out here like him free,” Carrillo said. “This happened to my ex, but it can happen to another person.”

Carrillo said he hopes that anyone who sees this story and knows something will come forward, as he said he doesn’t want this to happen to someone else.

“All I ask is for justice for his case,” Carrillo said. “I don’t want his case to go cold.”

If anyone has any information about the case, call Investigator Adams at 919-560-4440 ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.