Durham officers gave man repeated orders to drop gun before shooting, video shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who was shot and killed by Durham police on March 30 was given repeated warnings to let go of an officer’s gun, video released on Thursday shows.

Police responded to a domestic incident at a home on Bevel Court around 5 a.m.

Officers found Ondrae Levado Hutchinson, 30, and a woman involved in an argument that turned physical, officials previously said.

A report released by Durham County District Attorney Satanna Deberry said by the time the woman called 911, Hutchinson had “crashed a television over his own head” and thrown things at the woman.

In the bodycam video released Thursday, Hutchinson can be heard yelling at officers about being powerful and untouchable.

“You see this (expletive) happening? I’m making it happen because I’m righteous! Thank you, God!” Hutchinson said. “I haven’t even pulled the gun out yet! I don’t feel pain no more because I’m righteous.”

An officer asks Hutchinson if he had any weapons on him to which he says “You don’t know. You can’t see what I got.”

Hutchinson then gives verbal permission for the officer to search him.

As the officer appears to search Hutchinson, he says “I just did a whole bunch of (expletive) because I’m magical.”

He then begins to back up to an open garage.

“I’m the most powerful man in the world,” Hutchinson says.

He then goes into the garage where a second Durham officer is standing with a woman holding a child.

Hutchinson ignores repeated requests from the officers to leave the garage.

A male officer tells Hutchinson he is going to place him in handcuffs if he doesn’t comply.

“Give me my phone so I can go live and everybody can see this,” Hutchinson says. “Go get my phone!”

At that point, both officers grab Hutchinson by the wrists and tell him he is being placed into handcuffs.

“That ain’t going to happen, bro,” Hutchinson says.

The officers and Hutchinson begin to struggle as he repeatedly says he’s “righteous.”

As an officer moves to pull out their handcuffs, Hutchinson gets out of their control.

“I’m losing him,” and officer says before another struggle ensues. Two more officers appear in the background of the video.

A Durham officer attempts to place Hutchinson into handcuffs.

An officer warns Hutchinson he will be shot if he doesn’t let go of an officer’s gun.

An officer then pulls out a stun gun and begins to use it on Hutchinson as the struggle begins to spill out into the driveway.

Three shots are fired as the struggle reaches the back of a car parked in the garage.

Officers told Hutchinson to let go of the gun at least five times before shots were fired.

An officer then leaves to check on the woman and child who were in the house. They then return to the scene of the shooting.

Officer R.E. Jimenez fired the shots and was placed on administrative duty, the Durham County District Attorney’s Office said.

On June 7, Durham County District Attorney Satanna Deberry said no charges would be filed in the shooting.

Deberry said Jimenez was justified in his use of deadly force as Hutchinson posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers.

