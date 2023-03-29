DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in one of two shootings that injured juveniles Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on that day, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 900 block of East Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

(Durham Police Dept.)

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo provided by Durham police is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The second shooting that day was in the 4400 block of N.C. 54 also in reference to a shooting. There, police found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals he was “shot by an unknown subject in a passing vehicle.”