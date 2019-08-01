Durham police arrest man wanted on identity theft charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a man they say committed multiple identity theft crimes involving hundreds of lottery tickets.
Dyrrick Jaron Brown, 30 of Durham was arrested Thursday and later released after posting a $7,500 bond.
Police say Brown is charged with five counts of identity theft and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
Brown is accused of using cloned credit card information to purchase more than 200 lottery tickets at several locations including Harris-Teeter during June and July.
Contact Durham police if you have any information regarding the crimes.
