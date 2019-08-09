Durham police find shell casing, blood at motel; investigation underway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a man was shot while at a motel off Highway 55 early Friday but a motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Officers were called to Hometown Suites at 5008 Highway 55 jut after 3:20 a.m.

Officers found a shell casing and blood on the third floor, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they heard several gunshots.

While no victim was found at the motel, a man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Investigators learned he had been shot while at the motel where the blood was found.

No charges have been filed and a motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

