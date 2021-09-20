Durham police investigate shooting on Dupree Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said officers are on scene investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Dupree Street.

Police released few details other than the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Dupree Street, which is by the Farrison-Newton Communications Building on the campus of North Carolina Central University.

The intersection of Dupree and Merrick streets is taped off by Durham police. A campus police vehicle is also at the scene.

No word on injuries related to the shooting.

The location of Monday’s shooting is just a few blocks west of Saturday night’s double-fatal shooting on the NCCU campus.

The victims in Saturday’s shooting were not students at NCCU. No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.

