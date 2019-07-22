Durham police investigating after 2 women carjacked at gunpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after two women were carjacked at gunpoint Monday morning.
Police received a call regarding the carjacking around 1 a.m. The incident occurred in the 4600-block of University Drive.
According to police, the two victims reported that two suspects armed with handguns approached them and stole the vehicle and a cellphone.
The vehicle was recovered on Peppertree Place, which is located about eight miles from where the carjacking occurred.
The two women are OK, but shaken.
Police were on scene collecting evidence until after 6 a.m.
