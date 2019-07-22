Durham police investigating after 2 women carjacked at gunpoint

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after two women were carjacked at gunpoint Monday morning.

Police received a call regarding the carjacking around 1 a.m. The incident occurred in the 4600-block of University Drive.

According to police, the two victims reported that two suspects armed with handguns approached them and stole the vehicle and a cellphone.

The vehicle was recovered on Peppertree Place, which is located about eight miles from where the carjacking occurred.

The two women are OK, but shaken.

Police were on scene collecting evidence until after 6 a.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss