DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning.

At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham.

Police on scene said two men in their 20s were shot after someone knocked on their door and fired a gun five times.

The identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

Police say the two men were taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.