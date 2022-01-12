Durham police involved in shooting at gas station on Highway 54

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department confirms it’s working an officer-involved shooting at the Circle K near Fayetteville Road and N.C. Highway 54.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning but they wouldn’t say whether it was an officer or someone else who was shot.

The store is shut down and there is a very heavy police presence near the store as police investigate. The department says Chief Patrice Andrews will give an update on the shooting later Wednesday morning.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the area since Sunday.

An off-duty Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a man on Sunday during an altercation, police said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police said an officer shot a man armed with a knife following a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 440.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.