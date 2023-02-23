DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

Police said on Feb. 5, Gregory Newsome, 38, was shot near Fay and Juniper streets. Newsome was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Nicole Shaneece Greene, 48, is wanted for first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.