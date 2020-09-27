Durham police search for hit and run suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are searching for the vehicle that left the scene of a crash Saturday night in Durham.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Angier Avenue and Pleasant Drive.

Police say a person was driving a 2019 BMW F750 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Angier Avenue when he collided with the right front bumper and quarter panel of a 2019 Gray Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda Accord stopped briefly before fleeing the scene eastbound on Anger Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Honda Accord failed to yield right of way.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Honda Accord has a Virginia registration plate number USU4244 and should have a license plate cover that spells Brown and the letter O is replaced with a heart.

The vehicle will likely be missing a front right fog light cover.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The crash remains under investigation.