DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools will dismiss two hours early on Friday due to the risk of “severe storms and dangerous winds.”

All after-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled.

Johnston County Public Schools also canceled all after-school activities due to the forecast.

The severe weather threat increased to a level 3 out of 5 across most of central North Carolina.

Showers and storms will likely be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.