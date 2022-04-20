RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – WalletHub has released a report of cities with the highest increases in homicide rates over the pandemic.

The company said overall, homicide rates increased by an average of 17 percent in 50 of the country’s biggest cities between the first quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2022.

Durham came in at the No. 12 spot. According to WalletHub’s report, the city has almost four homicides per 100,000 residents in the first quarter of the year.

Raleigh ranked lower on the list at No. 21. It was a homicide rate of 2.55 per 100,000 residents for the first quarter of 2022.

While it placed 21 overall, it had the fifth-highest increase between the beginning of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

WalletHub reports they used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Local Crime Statistics. It calculated homicides per 100,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Those numbers were then compared with the first quarter of 2021 and 2020. Some of the data were based on preliminary crime data.

Charlotte was the only other North Carolina city on the list. It ranked 44 out of the 50 cities with 1.83 homicides per 100,000 residents. It had among the lowest increases when comparing the first quarter of 2020 and 2022.

WalletHub’s report also compared cities based on they voted in the 2020 presidential election.

It found blue cities, those that voted largely Democratic, had higher rates of homicide with an average rank of about 33 on the list.