Durham residents concerned about city’s housing choices plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A recently approved affordable housing plan set to go into effect October 1st has some residents concerned in Durham’s Urban Tier up.

Durham City Council approved the Expanding Housing Choices Plan which is expected to provide more affordable housing options as the city’s population continues to grow.

“We have to make housing affordable all across the spectrum,” said Durham Mayor Steve Schewel.

The plan includes changes to zoning in areas of the Urban Tier, which includes historic neighborhoods near downtown.

“Places where you formerly could only build single-family homes, you can now build duplexes,” Schewel said.

However, some residents who live in Trinity Park are concerned about what changes may be coming to their neighborhoods.

Trinity Park resident Mimi Kessler said she questions whether this will create more affordable housing as she fears builders and investors will be the ones to benefit.

“I am concerned about the people in lower income neighborhoods who are being preyed upon already to sell their homes for small amounts of money,” Kessler said.

There are also concerns about what will happen to the character in the neighborhood as developers could purchase these historic homes and tear them down to build duplexes.

“There could be the situation where a single lot could be turned into six different small homes with the way that it’s currently written,” Kessler said. “We are not against increasing density, but we don’t think that this particular program is going to help people in low income neighborhoods.”

Durham County has jurisdiction over 15 lots of land in the Urban Tier.

County commissioners have not yet made a decision on whether to approve the zoning changes on those lots.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now