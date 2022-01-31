Durham restaurant reopens after downtown gas explosion, pandemic closed its doors

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – After a rough couple of years, Saint James Seafood in Durham is taking another shot at reopening.

The restaurant was closed after a gas explosion in downtown Durham and the pandemic.

The explosion, which was ruled accidental by the Durham Fire Department, occurred after a gas line, located at 115 N Duke St., was cut by a contractor on April 10, 2019.

Kong Lee, 61, was killed in the explosion. He was the owner of a coffee shop at the site of the explosion. Dominion Gas employee Jay Rambeaut was injured the day of the blast but died on April 25. Twenty-five others were injured.

Saint James Seafood reopened after about eight months of being closed in January 2020.

Just two months later, COVID-19 began to take hold of the country, it was forced to close its dining room.

Like many other businesses, it turned to a takeout-only model. It operated under Jimmy’s Dockside in July 2020. It stayed afloat for a few months but closed again in Dec. 2020.

Credit: Anna Routh Barzin A selection of raw oysters are on the raw bar menu at Saint James Seafood

Owner Matthew Kelly owns three restaurants. Saint James Seafood was the last one left to reopen.

“To knock that off my chest checklist is huge. To introduce, new team members is exciting. You know, getting back to business and the hustle. Just being a normal, average open restaurant, I have a lot of gratitude for. I’m glad we made it on the other side,” Kelly said.

Even with a reopening planned for this weekend, Kelly knows the road ahead won’t be easy for him or other restaurant owners.

“The pandemic for restaurants is not over. There’s people who have incurred a lot of debt. That’s something you think about all the time but, I mean, we really have to stay focused on the opening, and our task at hand and moving forward,” Kelly said.

The restaurant will offer everything from raw and steamed seafood to fried seafood platters, to a large selection of beer, cider, and cocktails.

The restaurant re-opens Wednesday.

The restaurant will open for dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays. A Sunday brunch and dinner are planned to start in March.