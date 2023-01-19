DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes are coming to Durham elementary schools. In a special meeting Thursday night, the school board approved a plan redrawing elementary school boundaries. The move will impact all elementary schools in the district.

Dozens of parents spoke out against the plan, which goes into effect in the 2024-25 school year. Kindergarten through third-graders could be reassigned to a new school.

Fourth and fifth- graders would be allowed to stay in their schools, and their younger siblings in the school could request to stay their too until the oldest one graduates.

Linda Yu said she’s in support of the initiative, but not in favor of the plan taking effect for current students. She wants her children to finish out their time at Morehead Montessori.

“l think we’ve all learned in the past three four years that stability is key and all the things we used to depend on have been disrupted,” Yu said. “The school that he attends has such a wonderful community and support by the teachers that we want him to finish out his tenure.”

The district’s Chief Communications Officer Chip Sudderth said this is the first significant change to school boundaries since the city and county merged districts 30 years ago.

“Durham doesn’t look anywhere close to what Durham looked like then, we need to make some changes to increase diversity, equity and access to our academic programs and to respond to the growth in our community,” Sudderth said.

He said the plan increases equity by putting magnet programs in all five regions that the school district divided the county into. The district said the change will also increase pre-K seats and reduce transportation time.

A handful of parents at the meeting spoke in favor of the plan, believing it will benefit the student population as a whole.

The board arrived at the 6-1 vote after roughly two and a half hours of debate.

Several parents who spoke said communication surrounding the plan hasn’t been strong enough. Rocio Aguilar feels that’s especially true for families who only speak Spanish. She explained the plan to several of those families at her school.

“Nearly every family that I have talked to has been unaware that this is happening, and is shocked that their children might be displaced from the school,” Aguilar said.

Going forward, the board said it will have to do a better job at explaining this plan to families.

Several families also brought up questions about what this means for those currently enrolled in magnet programs. Sudderth said the Growing Together Initiative believes program continuity is important for students.

“Given existing enrollment information, we will be able to provide continued program enrollment for Montessori, IB and Year-round students in their region of eligibility,” Sudderth said. “For students who want to remain in these programs, the OSA will work to create a streamlined process for those students.”

According to board documents, roughly 2,000 current kindergarten and first-graders would be reassigned.

After years of changes in school due to COVID-19, parent John Blackshear said this is another disruption.

“We also have to think about impact of children who have had their education wildly disrupted by a pandemic, why would we do this to them, I just don’t understand,” Blackshear said.

Click here to see if your child is affected by the new boundaries.