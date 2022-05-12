DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham School of the Arts has recorded 83 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, Durham Public Schools said Thursday.

The majority of the cases occurred following the school’s prom.

“It is unclear why there would have been a larger number of cases following DSA’s prom. However, student gatherings after the prom or outside of school may have also played a role,” DPS said in a statement to CBS 17.

The school is not seeing “widespread day-to-day” transmission of COVID, DPS said.

The district continues to recommend masks for students and staff – saying the “majority” of them wear masks.

“We urge families to continue to be vigilant: to get vaccinated and boosted, to take precautions when in the presence of someone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and to wear masks when appropriate,” DPS said.

None of the cases at Durham School of the Arts following prom have been reported to be severe.