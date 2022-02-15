Durham Tech announces affordable housing development near campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College announced plans Tuesday for an affordable housing development on South Briggs Avenue.

The college is building a 124 unit housing complex just east of its main campus. The project will cost $29 million and Durham Tech president J.B. Buxton tells CBS 17 it will pursue $5.4 million from a 2019 city bond to help pay for it.

“I want to note that this affordable housing initiative delivers on Durham Tech’s commitment to be part of the solution to address housing insecurity and homelessness,” Buxton said.

Shima Earls graduated from Durham Tech a few years ago and is now back at the school to study nursing.

As a mom of four, she remembers struggling as a student the first time around because they couldn’t find affordable housing.

“It’s like lifting a weight off your shoulder when you don’t have to worry about where you’re going to live,” Earls said.

The school says it’s meeting with community members over the next few months to get input on the project before determining what the eligibility requirements are going to be.