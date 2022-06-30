DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Tech has evacuated its main campus on Thursday following a threat.

Police said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

A tweet from the school said a threat led to the evacuation of Building 6 and the Wynn Center along with a shelter in place order.

About an hour after the initial tweet, Durham Tech said everyone was being evacuated across campus.

“We are evacuating our Main Campus on Lawson Street due to a bomb threat that was reported to Durham Police this morning. Durham Police are currently conducting a sweep of each building. Main Campus will be closed for the remainder of the day. Lawson Street between Briggs Avenue and Bacon Street has been temporarily closed,” Durham Tech officials said.

Durham police say the investigation is ongoing.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.