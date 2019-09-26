Durham to host Art of Cool Festival featuring Run DMC this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Recording artists Joseph ‘Run’ Simmons (L) and Darryl ‘D.M.C.’ McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during DirecTV Super Saturday Night co-hosted by Mark Cuban’s AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for DirecTV)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Run DMC and a bevy of other R&B and hip-hop artists will converge on Durham this weekend for the Art of Cool Festival.

The festival, which begins Friday, will be held at six venues. Headliners will perform at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Motorco Music Hall, the Durham Armory, Pinhook, the Masonic Lodge, and Beyu Cafe will all host performances, as well.

Festivities begin Friday at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge “Lunch & Trap Karaoke” with DJ RNB. Marcus Anderson will perform at the DBAP starting shortly after 7 p.m. Ari Lennox and Jill Scott will follow.

Whodini takes the stage at the DBAP at 8 p.m. Saturday followed by Run DMC at 9:35 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Art of Cool Festival.

