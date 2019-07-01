Durham triple-murder suspect previously convicted of 2007 murder

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who was 14 when he committed murder in 2007 is now accused of killing three people Sunday night.

Alamance County investigators have charged 26-year-old Hyquan Johan Parker with the murders of 27-year-old Kaseem Devon Zinebalist Peterson, 26-year-old Jason Deangelo Williams, and 18-year-old Tyrone Brandon Nelson, Jr.

Officers found the bodies of the three victims in an apartment on Perry Circle on Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to report the sound of gunshots.

Investigators said Parker knew at least one of the victims, but have not provided details about that relationship. Zinebalist Peterson is also from Durham, and both he and Williams have felony convictions.

CBS 17 is working to confirm if Parker was incarcerated with either man.

Burlington Police said Parker was at the apartment complex hours before the shooting. Witnesses who saw the suspect run away provided officers with a description. Police caught Parker early Monday morning.

One day before his 16th birthday in 2009, Parker entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement with Durham County prosecutors to the murder of Kordero Odom in August 2007. Parker was 14 at the time of the deadly shooting. He was the third suspect arrested in the case, and a juvenile judge determined that Parker could be tried as an adult.

He was initially charged with first degree murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Eric Tyrell Miller was also convicted of second degree murder in Odom’s killing, while Raheem Parrish received a five year sentence for manslaughter.

All three suspects and the victim in the 2007 Durham homicide were teenagers. Parker, who was the youngest, spent the most time in prison.

He was released in 2016 after nearly eight years behind bars for the murder charge. He violated the terms of his release less than six months later, and was jailed again for nearly a year. Within a year of his second release, he was again arrested and convicted of felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and drug possession.

Parker was last released from prison in December 2018 and placed on probation for two years.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records indicate that at the time of the June 30 murders, Parker was classified as an “Absconder” from his parole supervision and wanted by the Division of Adult Corrections.

A judge set a bond of $3 million in the triple-homicide case.

