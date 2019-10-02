Durham woman finds hidden camera in phone charger, finds it was used to spy on former roommate

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Durham Police are investigating after a woman reported that she found a hidden camera in a phone charger in her apartment.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the 800 block of Finsbury Street in Durham in August, according to a police report.

According to a search warrant, the woman told police that she lives with several roommates in the apartment. She said she noticed the phone charger in the apartment wasn’t hers.

After looking closer at it, she found it was actually a camera and that there was an SD chip inside.

The warrant said she bought a chip reader, and then video came up of her former roommate naked in the shower.

Durham Police said that no arrests have been made and they are still investigating.

Buck Curtis owns First Security Service in Durham, a company that installs commercial and residential home surveillance systems.

Curtis said nowadays it has gotten very easy to install your own hidden camera in your home.

“You can buy a multitude of different types of cameras which include hidden cameras, nanny cams, and IP cameras,” Curtis said. “You can find them online or some of the big box stores and set them up yourself in a matter of minutes.”

Curtis said this particular phone charger with a hidden camera can be found online. He said it’s only $48, which can make it easy to get in the wrong hands.

He said these small cameras are created for security purposes, but all too often a peeping tom will use it for the wrong reasons.

“If you are the owner of your home and you are watching after your property that’s one thing, but if you’re in a situation where you are living with others and you place something there, that’s an invasion of privacy,” Curtis said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now