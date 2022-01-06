Durham woman seeks help from community after tree falls on her home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three days after a large tree fell on a Durham woman’s mobile home on Geer Street, a Durham woman is seeking help with removing the tree from her home.

Robin Walker was inside her home when the tree came crashing down and severely damaged her home around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Walker said she and her boyfriend had decided to sleep in the car for the night away from the large trees because of the high winds that came through the area.

“The winds had picked up pretty bad, and that tree had always been a problem. But it was too expensive for us to cut down,” Walker said.

Walker said she had decided to go in the house to use the restroom, and that’s when the tree crashed onto her home.

“When I went back in I heard that last wind, and then in my head I’m thinking, ‘oh no this might be the one,’” Walker said. “The tree broke and it hit me across the left side. I had scratches on my face and scratches on my arm. My first initial thought was like, ‘Robin you have to get out of here. No matter how scared you are, you have to, you have to get out of here.'”

With the floor separating, she was still able to crawl out of her home to safety. She was able to escape with just a few minor scratches.

While she is thankful to be alive, she is having a hard time getting someone to come remove the tree from her home at a price she can afford. She is also unable to get to some of her stuff because the tree has crushed her back room.

“Everything I have is in that back room, as far as my clothes and my shoes,” Walker said.

Walker said she is hoping folks in the community can step in and help so she can start repairing her home.

“I just ask if anybody has any type of way they can donate, two dollars, fifty cents, a penny, everything helps,” Walker said. “I’m thankful for my life, I just need help to try to rebuild.”

Walker is staying with family right now. If anyone would like to help Walker during this time, you can make donations to her GoFundMe page.