DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – The city of Durham is in the process of repairing and repaving some of its oldest portions of trail. The city said crews are fixing deferred maintenance issues like cracking, potholes, minor drainage problems to improve safety and usability.

Work began this spring and will continue through Spring 2023. Five portions of trails have already been repaired and reopened. Those include the following:

Ellerbee Creek Trail between W. Murray Avenue and Stadium Drive

Ellerbee Creek Trail between Stadium Drive and Lavender Avenue is now open.

Ellerbee Creek Trail between Lavender Avenue and Club Blvd

West Ellerbee Creek Trail, between Maryland Avenue and Albany Street

South Ellerbee Creek Trail, between W. Club Boulevard to Dacian Avenue

Current Closures

There are currently two portions of trail closed for repairs.

Rocky Creek Trail, between the American Tobacco Trail and NC 55 is closed but expected to open next month. Click here for the detour map.

Also closed is New Hope Creek Trail between the traffic circle in the Park and Old Chapel Hill Road. Repair work is expected to finish soon with the trail scheduled to reopen July 29. Click here for a detour map.

Upcoming Closures

Two more portions of trail are scheduled to close soon.

Warren Creek Trail is due for repairs between Horton Road and Stadium Drive. It’s expected to close for those repairs in late July or early August. A detour map can be viewed by clicking here.

The Vietnam Scout Dog Solider Memorial Trail at Rock Quarry Park will also close by early August. Construction of a new dog park between the Vietnam Memorial/Rock Quarry Spur Trail and Loop Trail is expected to be completed this fall.