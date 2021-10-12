Durham’s new police chief looks to address city’s gun violence, police shortage

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s new police chief sat down with CBS 17’s Crystal Price on Tuesday where they discussed the city’s gun violence and the department’s staffing issues.

Patrice Andrews was named the new chief on Monday. Andrews was previously the Town of Morrisville’s chief of police for five years.

Before her time in Morrisville, she worked with the Durham Police Department, where she began as a patrol officer in 1997.

Andrews said addressing Durham’s gun violence will be a top priority but acknowledged it’s not something the police can do alone.

She said the department needs help from city leads and the community.

More than 200 people have been shot in Durham so far this year.

“What do we need to build upon, and are there any innovative methods that we can use and obviously involving some of our community stakeholders,” she said.

Another significant challenge for Andrews is the department’s shortage of officers – there are 70 vacant positions currently.

She said one goal she has is to fill up the academies with quality police officers and to look for ways to retain those officers as well as boost morale.

Andrews takes over following the departure of C.J. Davis, who left to lead the Memphis Police Department earlier in the year.

Hear more from Price’s conversation with Andrews at 6 p.m. on CBS 17 News.