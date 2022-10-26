DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, the city of Durham publishes their “State of the Our Streams” report. The report tracks the health and cleanliness of the city’s creeks and rivers.

This year, the city scored 77 out of 100 on the water quality index—giving them a C grade.

The report takes into account samples taken from 23 sites across Durham throughout the year. Samples are taken by the Stormwater Quality group from the city’s Public Works department.

They city’s report says their creek water was as clear as it should be. So why didn’t they get an A or B?

First, the report says nitrogen and phosphorous levels in their streams were too high. This has the potential to lead to algal blooms. The city says it can happen when leaves, yard waste and fertilizer enter streams through storm drain.

Next, the city says aquatic life in their streams were not as diverse as they should be. Diversity in aquatic life gives a sense of the overall health of the water.

Finally, the city says they found too much fecal bacteria in the creek. The city says this may indicate sanitary sewer spills, private sewer spills, leaking/failing septic systems, or possibly an abundance of abandoned dog waste.

The report cites Durham’s top sources for pollution as:

Private sanitary sewer discharges Public sanitary sewer discharges Erosion and sediment discharges Petroleum spills Improper yard waste disposal

The city published individual reports for eight of their creeks. Stirrup Iron Creek scored the lowest at 66 out of 100 for a D grade. This score was due to high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous along with too much fecal bacteria in the creek.

“These water quality concerns are not enough to keep Stirrup Iron Creek from its intended uses by people and wildlife. The state has not put any portions of Stirrup Iron Creek in Durham on a list of impaired water bodies, also known as the 303(d) list,” the city said.

Eno River Watershed scored the highest with an A grade with a score of 90, up from its 82 last year. It has good clarity, bacteria, and nutrient levels.

New Hope Creek scored second highest with an 81 out of 100 for a B grade however, it was found to have poor levels of fecal bacteria, lack of aquatic life diversity and creek water not being as clear as it should be. The state has now tasked the city with developing a plan to reduce pollutions sources for the creek.