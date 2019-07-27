DWI suspect plows Humvee into Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man now charged with DWI crashed the SUV he was driving into a Raleigh home early Saturday, police say.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. and involved a Humvee and a home in the 1000 block of Dogwood Lane, which is near Wade Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

Ronald Michael Knighting, 34, of Snowhill, was found near the scene and is facing several charges including DWI and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to arrest records.

Raleigh city housing inspectors later deemed the damaged home unsafe, police said. Large tarps covered much of the front of the home on Saturday.

Knighting was also charged with having a concealed gun while alcohol is in the body and hit-and-run/failure to stop involving property damage.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

