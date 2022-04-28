RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early voting starts Thursday ahead of the May 17 primary election.

Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, unlike your typical Election Day where you would have to go to your assigned polling place.

If you’re not registered to vote in the county you live in, you can do “same-day registration” which allows you to register and immediately vote at the same site.

Early voting continues through May 14 at 3 p.m.

The state board of elections posted this page to address any questions voters might have: Vote Early in Person | NCSBE

Find your nearest polling place and its hours here: One-Stop Voting Sites