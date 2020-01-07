(CNN, WIAT) — Otherworldly discoveries alert! After less than two years since launching, NASA’s planet-hunting mission may not be far out from success.
NASA’S telescope known as TESS (which stands for transiting exoplanet survey satellite) may have found its first potentially habitable planet a mere 101 light-years away.
The findings were announced at the American Astronomical Society on Monday in Honolulu.
According to NASA, the exoplanet, called TOI 700 d, is the size of earth and is orbiting a star. It’s at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star’s habitable zone. Two other planets, TOI 700 b and c, were also found orbiting the star.
Astronomers confirmed their discovery using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope infrared capabilities with follow-up observations.
Scientists say it’s possible to launch follow-up observations due to the exoplanet’s proximity.
- This state will get menstrual products & diapers tax-free for next 2 years
- Earth-size planet found in ‘habitable zone’ just 100 light-years away
- University installs an ATM — but for pizza
- Man charged in 2009 Durham rape now behind bars in NC
- Michelle Obama launches Instagram TV series
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now