CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – A construction project will close the eastbound lanes of Estes Drive in Chapel hill for several weeks.

Starting the week of April 4, construction of a bike lane and sidewalk on the north side of Estes Drive will begin as part of the Estes Drive Connectivity Project. This will close eastbound traffic from Somerset Dr. and the Caswell Rd. traffic light.

Detour signs will be posted. It will direct cars to use Weaver Dairy Road or Franklin Street.

The Town of Chapel Hill said the Estes Drive Connectivity Project will increase safety on local roads. It includes the construction of raised bike lanes, a sidewalk on the south side of Estes Drive, and a 10-foot multiuse path on the north side.

At the intersection at Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Estes Drive, the town said there will be improvements for turning traffic, crosswalks on all four legs, and bike lanes extensions.

A rectangular rapid flashing beacon was recently installed at Estes Drive and Caswell Road. Another beacon is planned for Estes Drive at Somerset Drive.