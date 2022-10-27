PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WDKY) — University of Kentucky men’s basketball held its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday in Pikeville to raise funds for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but one man really claimed the night.

UK coach John Calipari posted a photo on Twitter celebrating the effort and dedication of a Kentucky father, which has now gone viral.

“From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team,” Calipari wrote.

The employee of Excel Mining, Micheal McGuire, was at work until after 5 p.m., and the game started at 6 p.m.

“My husband choose the job he has to support our family so that I could be home to raise our wonderful children, there are many times he misses out on these events due to work. So any chance he can be there he is, no matter how tired or dirty,” Micheal’s wife, Mollie McGuire said on Facebook Monday.

Eastern Kentucky was built on the back of many coal miners, something Calipari noted in his first tweet.

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” he said.

The tweet was spread across Twitter racking up nearly 14,000 retweets and over 158,000 likes.

The coal-dusted man and his family will be hosted and treated as VIPs at Rupp Arena.