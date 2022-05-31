RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is now accepting grant applications for the Public Housing Restoration Fund Program, with approximately $16 million to be awarded to public housing agencies experiencing unmet hurricane recovery needs.

The economic support aims to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced damage when hurricanes Matthew and Florence hit only two years apart.

“The Public Housing Restoration Fund Program provides an opportunity to preserve and create housing opportunities for our state’s most vulnerable populations and to leverage existing HUD resources,” said NCORR Director Laura Hogshead. “We are excited to partner with public housing agencies that have continued to do phenomenal work in the face of so many challenges.”

The Public Housing Restoration Fund Program will use an application process to determine funding awards. The program is available to public housing agencies located or operating in 16 counties federally identified as “most impacted and distressed” due to damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Eligible grant activities may include:

acquisition of real property for development into replacement public housing units;

clearance and demolition activities with appropriate HUD approvals;

improvements to or repair or replacement of existing public housing units; and

new development of public housing units outside of Special Flood Hazard Areas, identified by FEMA.

A project’s new construction and rehabilitation activities must occur outside the 100-year floodplain.

The Public Housing Restoration Fund Program is supported by North Carolina’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funding for hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

It is one of multiple housing programs overseen by NCORR through its Community Development Office, which also administers the Multi-Family Development Fund, Affordable Housing Development Fund and Infrastructure Program.