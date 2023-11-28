GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you weren’t too busy shopping Cyber Monday deals, you might have been thinking about putting up a Christmas tree.

Several tree lots in Eastern North Carolina are open and ready to help you find the perfect one.

“I have been buying my tree here either this location or their other location for 20 years,” said Judy Wagner, a Greenville resident.

Repeat customers have kept Mountain Boy Trees open in Greenville for several decades. They bring freshly grown trees to the east from the mountains of North Carolina.

“One of the things you wanna look for in a fresh Christmas tree, if you bend the limb on a tree and it won’t spring back, it’s dry,” said Larry Cuthbertson, owner of Mountain Boy Trees. “You also want to smell and make sure it has a good odor.”

Mountain Boy Trees has everything from two-foot tall trees to 14-feet tall. Once you pick out that perfect, tree they’ll trim it, put it on a stand and load it into your car.

In Grifton, four neighbors opened up Tree Top Christmas Trees.

“We said, ‘You know we have this small town. We’re trying to build it up, why don’t we do a Christmas tree lot and try to get trees to people in our town and surrounding towns,'” said Niccole Monti, co-owner of Tree Top Christmas Trees.

Both lots said they saw good numbers over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We were very busy,” said Waldo Alicea, co-owner of Tree Top Christmas Trees. “It was after Thanksgiving, everyone was in the spirit to get their trees and they’re shopping. They’re going from lot to lot looking for the right tree, the right size, the fullness.”

As for what you’ll pay this year, it could be cheaper than years past.

“We’ve come down and got back to where we were in 2019,” Cuthbertson said. “This year, their money is a little tighter. They’re buying $10-15 cheaper trees.”

“Everything on the lot right now is $95,” said Alicea. “We price very fairly and try to bring something to everyone.”

For customers though, the real thing is always worth the price.

“I’ve never had an artificial tree in my life, and I don’t think I will,” said Wagner. “I’ve always had really good luck here finding a tree that would not drop its needles the minute you get in the door.”

Tree lots said they expect their inventory to last up until the first or second week of December, but the better trees could go quicker.