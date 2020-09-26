ECU announces furloughs for some employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University announced on Friday it is placing some employees who work in financially impacted departments due to COVID-19 on furlough.

ECU says 25 employees are being furloughed from the Administration and Finance and Academic Affairs Departments. The University says this is due to a significant decline in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The university continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple ways. Our current estimate for fall is more than $25 million in decreased revenue. We’re in the process of issuing prorated refunds for housing, dining, and parking and have had other revenue streams adversely affected. Across campus, the reduced demand for employee services and such a large disruption to revenues has forced an institutional response,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson

ECU says some employees will be placed on furlough for a set number of days while others will be on full furlough the rest of the fiscal year.

Furloughs may include salary reductions or leave with pay.