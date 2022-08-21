GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the good news we’ve been waiting to hear.

Parker Byrd, the incoming East Carolina University freshman who was seriously injured in a boating accident in Beaufort County at Bath Creek on July 23, was discharged from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Saturday.

"Praise Jesus, Parker has been discharged!!! We will do outpatient hyperbaric and surgery Tuesday/Friday also outpatient. We are over the moon excited to be out!

Prior to the accident, Byrd was preparing to enter his freshman year at ECU. A Laurinburg native, he attended Scotland County High School and was also a standout player on his travel baseball team, the South Charlotte Panthers. The Pirates were impressed with Byrd early on, and he verbally committed to play baseball at ECU before playing a single high school game.

Byrd had part of his right leg amputated on Aug. 4. It was believed he would have to have a second amputation to remove his knee due to poor blood flow. Instead, his 14th and last surgery on Friday before he was discharged was used to remove his fibula but not his tibula. Doctors were pleased with the blood flow and said his right knee might be saved after all.

Since the accident, he’s had countless rounds of support from family, friends and people he’s never met until his injury. Within the past week, he had ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin visit along with members of the Jungle fans who attend ECU games. He even had a visit from Chad Porter, a motivational speaker and best-selling author who had a similar accident where he lost his left leg.