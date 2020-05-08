Charter offering free WiFi for eligible students during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Schools across the state may be closed for the remainder of the academic year, but online learning is still going on – if you have the internet.
Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to any household with K-12 and/or college students who don’t already have access.
It’s simple to enroll – just call 1-844-488-8395.
