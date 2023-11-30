CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third straight year, Clayton Middle School held its annual “Color Games” on Thursday.

This event wraps up the school’s two-week fundraising efforts in partnership with APEX Leadership Co.

School officials said student leaders were chosen to help kick off the fundraiser with a pep rally that included games, color demonstrations, as well as a head-to-head dance battle.

(Source: Johnston County Public Schools)

The goal of this year’s fundraiser was to raise money to provide all grade-level hallways with collaboration labs. The labs are designated spaces set up with flexible seating options, and are available for teachers to reserve.

“It has been amazing seeing the collaborative efforts of our staff, students, and community partners, Apex Leadership Co. These efforts will provide educational opportunities for our students that are invaluable and will last a lifetime,” Clayton Middle School Principal Sandra Morris said.

School leaders said this is the largest fundraising event of the year, filled with with various games and activities each day during the two weeks, and ending with the “Color Games” on the final day.